Ryan Tannehill focused on improving deep throws

When the Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Mike Wallace last offseason, they imagined him consistently hauling in deep bombs from Ryan Tannehill.
Those images turned out to be mirages as the Wallace-Tannehill combo didn't offer many explosive plays during a disappointing 2013 season.
With new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor taking over for the fired Mike Sherman, Tannehill said Monday he's been specifically focusing on improving his deep ball.
"We have a guy in Mike Wallace who can really stretch the field vertically, as well as some other guys, too," Tannehill said, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel, "but I think everyone when you think deep ball you think Mike Wallace right now.
"So that's one that I've really been working on is being more consistent on my deep throws and I think it'll match up with our passing game we put in going forward."
According to Pro Football Focus' deep-passing statistics, Tannehill completed just 16 of 64 attempts targeted 20 or more yards downfield in 2013; he also had five passes dropped. He compiled just 560 yards on those 16 completions for three touchdowns and was picked off six times. According to PFF, Tannehill threw deep on 10.9 percent of his drop backs, with a 32.8 percent accuracy rate.
Wallace missed the first day of voluntary offseason workouts due to a prior engagement, but is expected to join his teammates Tuesday.
