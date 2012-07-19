Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins clash on contract, report says

Conventional wisdom says that Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III's completed contracts will result in the rest of the unsigned first-round draft picks quickly following suit. The Miami Dolphins may have something to say about that.
ProFootballTalk.com's Mike Florio reports that the Dolphins are "digging in" during negotiations with quarterback Ryan Tannehill with respect to potential "offset" language in his contract. The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Redskins did not insist on such language for Luck and RG3, which helps protect teams financially in case a player is released.
Dawn Aponte, the Miami Dolphins vice president of administration, once worked for the league's management council and is reportedly insisting on offset language, according to Florio.
It remains to be seen if this is a serious concern or the closest thing we can find to rookie contract drama in a year that is expected to go smoothly. (For the most part.) Reggie Bush believes that Tannehill is going to be No. 3 on the depth chart; missing any practice time would not help the rookie's case.