Ryan Tannehill, Brian Hartline set records for Dolphins

In just his fourth game as a pro, the Miami Dolphins quarterback shattered the team record for single-game passing yardage by a rookie. Tannehill was 26 of 41 for 431 yards, eclipsing Dan Marino's 1983 mark of 322. League-wide, Tannehill's rookie mark was second only to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who rattled off 432 yards against the Green Bay Packers a season ago.
The lion's share of Tannehill's handiwork was channeled through receiver Brian Hartline, whose 12 catches for 253 yards set a franchise record.
Maybe Tannehill can't draw you a map of how the NFL's eight divisions break down, but his ability to pick apart a defense was on display against the Cardinals. He still commits too many turnovers -- Tannehill had two picks and one fumble in the loss -- but he's productive.
Tannehill's finest work came in finding Hartline as he crossed through the heart of the Cardinals' defense for an 80-yard touchdown strike midway through the final quarter.
Miami's group of receivers was ripped all summer as a weak-sister bunch that left their rookie quarterback without a viable target. Hartline silenced critics with a nine-catch, 111-yard performance in Week 2 and continued his to be Tannehill's favorite outside target while Davone Bess worked the slot. Part of the problem in Miami post-Marino has been the lack of a strong-armed passer that showed any ounce of ability to build rhythm on drives.
Tannehill and Hartline fell short on Sunday, but for the Dolphins -- after years in the desert at the quarterback position -- there's reason for hope.