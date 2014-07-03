Ryan Pickett '100 percent' certain he'll play in 2014

After five seasons in St. Louis and another eight in Green Bay, 34-year-old free agent defensive tackle Ryan Pickett wants one more shot to suit up.
"I can still play ball. Just turn on the tape," Pickett told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week. "I can do my job. And I do it well. I like to prove people wrong. I feel great. I don't feel old."
We've reached that juncture in the offseason when aged veterans make one final plea for work. Free-agent running back Felix Jones took to the media this week to announce the he still has "gas in my motor," while fullback Vonta Leach also waits by the phone.
With Clay Matthews, Casey Hayward, Nick Perry and Jerel Worthy returning from injury, Green Bay's defense isn't exactly hurting for bodies. We talked about the Packerson the latest podcast as a unit that could wind up being anything from a top-five beast to something far less attractive. They're a mysterious but fascinating group.
Pickett would love to stay with the Packers on the heels of a season that saw him play all 16 games and average 34.1 snaps per outing.
Green Bay, though, has plenty of bulk up front after keeping nose tackle B.J. Raji and drafting his backup in Letroy Guion. Josh Boyd also will compete for snaps, but the 340-pound Pickett sounds confident that a suitor will come calling.
"I'll be in a uniform, 100 percent," Pickett said. "This year, I'm going to play."