Ryan Nassib to work out with Browns, Jaguars, Bills

Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib has workouts lined up with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills in the next week, a source informed of his plans said Tuesday.
Friday, Nassib will work out in front of a Jaguars contingent that includes coach Gus Bradley, offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch and general manager David Caldwell.
Nassib then will have a session with the Bills. It's unclear at this time if Bills coach Doug Marrone, who coached Nassib in college, will be present, but the source said Bills general manager Buddy Nix, assistant general manager Doug Whaley and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be in attendance.
All three workouts will be conducted at Syracuse.
Nassib has a visit set up with the Arizona Cardinals on April 15, and the quarterback also worked out for the Carolina Panthers a week or so after his March 7 pro day. He also had a lengthy dinner with members of the New York Jets' front office last month.