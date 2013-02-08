Ryan Nassib reportedly eyed by Chiefs, Eagles, Jets

The message is loud and clear: This year's draft class is light on premier-passing talent and a mere shadow of what we were treated to a season ago. Still, at least one young quarterback appears to be gaining traction in NFL circles.
DraftInsider.net's Tony Pauline reported Thursday that Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib is on the radar of the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. All three teams "think highly" of Nassib, who is currently on campus preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine with former NFL offensive coordinator Paul Hackett and Ken Anderson, a former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.
Pauline hints at Nassib rising into the late stages of the first round. We're months away from the 2013 NFL Draft, but only West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith received a first-round grade from NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout for the Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, NFL Network's Mike Mayock compared Nassib to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and Washington Redskins pass-thrower Kirk Cousins after his lukewarm showing at the Senior Bowl.
Any one of the quarterbacks in this year's crop could see their value balloon -- it happens every year -- but the attraction to a Nassib-type is the hope you can grab him later in the draft.
The Chiefs and Eagles are logical targets. The Buffalo Bills hired Doug Marrone, Nassib's former coach, and might be open to a reunion. Down in Philly, coach Chip Kelly has more to work with under center, but we don't expect the Eagles to stand pat at the position.