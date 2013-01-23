Around the League

Ryan Nassib: Playing for Bills 'match made in heaven'

Published: Jan 22, 2013 at 11:47 PM

The Buffalo Bills hired coach Doug Marrone away from Syracuse earlier this month. Now quarterback Ryan Nassib says he'd love the chance to join his former coach.

"That would be a great situation, I love the city of Buffalo," Nassib said Tuesday on WGR-AM, via the Bills' official website. "I'm a Central New York guy, that type of weather, and going to Buffalo with all those Syracuse guys there, that would be a match made in heaven."

The Bills are in the market for a young quarterback, with Ryan Fitzpatrick not viewed by many as the long-term solution, and Nassib's name has been linked to the Bills since Marrone took the job.

Last season we saw Ryan Tannehill go from college to the NFL with his coach Mike Sherman (who became the offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins) and have success as a rookie. On the other hand, Pete Carroll had two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks at USC and hasn't touched any of his quarterback products at the pro level.

NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock compared Nassib to Andy Dalton and Kirk Cousins, which could be viewed as a positive or a negative. The comparison is a positive in terms of intelligence and work ethic, but Mayock said Nassib doesn't have a big arm -- although he "can make all the throws."

It's extremely early in the draft process, but after Nassib's gushing comments about the Bills, there is one thing we are sure about: He knows how to play to the media and fans.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

