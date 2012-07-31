Ryan Mathews reportedly involved in car accident

San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathewssuffered minor injuries in a two-car accident while attempting to enter Interstate 8 in San Diego on Monday night, U-T San Diego reported Tuesday.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Mary Bailey, Mathews was believed to be driving too fast when he lost control of his 2010 BMW and struck another vehicle. The person in the other vehicle was not injured, but Mathews was taken to a local hospital for examination. Bailey added that neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.
A 2010 first-round pick out of Fresno State, Mathews rushed for over 1,000 yards and caught 50 passes last season despite opening training camp by failing the San Diego Chargers' conditioning test and then playing in less than half of the team's offensive snaps. With Mike Tolbert moving on in free agency, the 24-year-old is expected to play a larger role in the offense this season.
The Chargers are scheduled to practice at 3:45 p.m. (PT). It's not yet clear whether or not Mathews will be in attendance or is participating in that session.
UPDATE: Michael Gehlken of U-T San Diego reported that Mathews was present at Chargers' practice Tuesday, but will watch from the sidelines.