Ryan Mathews probable for Colts-Chargers tilt

The San Diego Chargers expect to have their leading rusher on the field for Monday night's meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.
Ryan Mathews practiced fully Saturday and was listed as probable after leaving Sunday night's loss to the Oakland Raiders with a concussion, the team announced. The fourth-year back -- with 234 yards on the ground this season -- returned to practice Friday and is likely to split time with Danny Woodhead, who continues to see work on passing downs.
Up front, San Diego rookie right tackle D.J. Fluker was limited in Saturday's session and ruled questionable with the calf injury he suffered body slamming Raiders linebacker Sio Moore to the turf. We expect Fluker to suit up along with left tackle King Dunlap (concussion), who practiced fully and is probable against Indy.
For the Colts, the top names on the injury list were safety LaRon Landry -- ruled out with an ankle injury -- and rookie linebacker Bjoern Werner, who won't play because of a banged-up foot.