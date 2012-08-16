Ryan Mathews likely out until October, expert says

»*Darren McFadden, Oakland Raiders* (Lisfranc sprain): "I think he'll be able to go back to full running without any difficulties at all. I do not expect this to bother him at all. I think he's going to do just fine." If McFadden can last 16 games -- a rarity in his world -- this is one of the best running backs in the AFC and a reason to believe in Oakland's offense.