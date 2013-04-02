Around the League

Presented By

Ryan Mathews' Chargers teammates reply to criticism

Published: Apr 01, 2013 at 11:26 PM

San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews appeared on "NFL AM" last Friday and said the team's poor record in 2012 was a result of complacency under former coach Norv Turner.

With players reporting for the first workouts in the team's offseason conditioning program Monday, some of Mathews' teammates had a chance to respond to the criticism.

Rapoport: How to fix Philip Rivers

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

Philip Rivers is coming off two disappointing seasons. Can the QB be salvaged? Ian Rapoport talks to a man with a plan. More ...

"I just wish he would have spoken for himself," linebacker Donald Butlertold U-T San Diego. "That's all. Just speak for yourself. Don't make generalized statements like that about the whole team. ... I haven't got a chance to talk to him, but I'm sure he knows that. It is what is. Just speak on yourself, and that's it."

Veteran center Nick Hardwick told the newspaper he didn't watch the segment, and while he was hesitant to comment on last season, he knows how hard he works every day.

"Just from my own personal standpoint, I throw up before every game," Hardwick said. "I know what kind of work it's going to take to even get through a game, let alone to win a game."

Mathews' comments seemed to try to put a positive spin on moving forward with a new coaching staff led by head coach Mike McCoy. Team leaders might make it a point to tell the fourth-year pro not to paint his teammates with a broad brush. However, these weren't comments in the same vein as Pittsburgh Steelers players defining their locker room as "fractured" earlier this offseason. This should be brushed under the rug quickly.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW