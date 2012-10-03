Around the League

Presented By

Ryan Mathews' Bolts depth-chart position irrelevant

Published: Oct 03, 2012 at 09:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

We've already done a handful of stories this week on the San Diego Chargers' benching of Ryan Mathews in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 2010 first-round draft pick didn't get a snap on the Chargers' opening drive last week. Jackie Battle, not Mathews, was the primary running back when the game was in doubt. That came after Chargers general manager A.J. Smith said Mathews eventually could become "somebody else's fumbler."

This has Mathews' fantasy owners very worried. (And really, why else would this story be national news?)

Harrison: Week 5 Power Rankings

What is the league pecking order with a quarter of the 2012 season in the books? Elliot Harrison weighs in. **More ...**

The latest kerfuffle starring Mathews: The Chargers listed Battle as No. 1 on their depth chart. This caused enough panic in San Diego that the team responded to the news.

"He just started last week, so that's why he's there," a team spokesman told U-T San Diego.

Official depth charts during the season mean almost nothing. They reflect the past, not the future. They aren't always accurate. Teams are required to post them, but it's not like Norv Turner is in a midnight meeting deciding who he's going to list as the backup offensive tackle.

Listing Battle as a starter means a lot less than Battle acted as the starter last week and performed well enough. The depth charts are almost as useful as mid-week predictions or promises about playing time. Coaches tell you everything you need to know with the snaps they give out. Last Sunday, Turner sent a loud-and-clear message to Mathews.

We fully anticipate Mathews will get more work this week and eventually become the starter again. It might take another week. It might take a month. It might never happen. Anyone who says they know is lying or they don't know what they don't know.

Turner is the only man who can unravel the mystery. He'll do it with playing time, not words or depth charts.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.