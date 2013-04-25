Around the League

Presented By

Ryan Mallett reportedly drawing interest for Patriots

Published: Apr 25, 2013 at 05:16 AM

The 2013 quarterback draft class has endured heavy criticism, and now it sounds like some teams are trying to avoid it altogether. The Boston Globe's Greg Bedard reported teams have called the New England Patriots with trade offers for Tom Brady's backup, Ryan Mallett.

![](http://www.nfl.com/mobile/app?icampaign=articledraftxtrainclusion)
NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Follow on your smartphone or tablet for exclusive content including live video from Radio City Music Hall.

The former Arkansas and Michigan quarterback was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft and is QB2 for the Pats. The Patriots haven't indicated any interest in moving Mallett, but Bedard reports they have been scouting quarterbacks in this year's draft.

The Patriots, reportedly, want more than a third-rounder after putting two years' worth of work into Mallett. The Cleveland Browns could be one suitor, according to Bedard. General manager Michael Lombardi spoke glowingly of Mallett on NFL Network, and his son, Mick, was an assistant on the Patriots staff the last two years.

Mallett has thrown only four NFL passes, but once was thought to be a first-round candidate before sliding to the third round. He also has had the advantage of learning behind Brady for two years.

The question is: What are teams willing to part with?

UPDATE: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the Browns appear to be comfortable with current quarterback Brandon Weeden.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.