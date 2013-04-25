Ryan Mallett reportedly drawing interest for Patriots

The 2013 quarterback draft class has endured heavy criticism, and now it sounds like some teams are trying to avoid it altogether. The Boston Globe's Greg Bedard reported teams have called the New England Patriots with trade offers for Tom Brady's backup, Ryan Mallett.
The Patriots, reportedly, want more than a third-rounder after putting two years' worth of work into Mallett. The Cleveland Browns could be one suitor, according to Bedard. General manager Michael Lombardi spoke glowingly of Mallett on NFL Network, and his son, Mick, was an assistant on the Patriots staff the last two years.
Mallett has thrown only four NFL passes, but once was thought to be a first-round candidate before sliding to the third round. He also has had the advantage of learning behind Brady for two years.
The question is: What are teams willing to part with?
UPDATE: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the Browns appear to be comfortable with current quarterback Brandon Weeden.