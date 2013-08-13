Ryan Longwell will retire with Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Veteran kicker Ryan Longwell is retiring as a Green Bay Packer, the Packers announced Monday.
Longwell is the all-time leading scorer in Packers history. He scored 1,054 points during his nine-year career in Green Bay (1997-2005). He connected on 226 field goals and 376 extra points.
Longwell also holds franchise records for field goals (226), field-goal percentage (81.6, 226/277), seasons leading the team in field goals (nine), extra points (376), 100-point seasons (eight) and consecutive games scoring (144).
Longwell played his final six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and ranks No. 13 on the NFL's all-time scoring list with 1,687 career points.
