Ryan Lindley, not John Skelton, starting for Cardinals

Drop what you're doing and gather round the fire, friends, for a tale you've heard before from the Arizona Cardinals.
Ken Whisenhunt is at it again. The Cardinals coach announced Wednesday that rookie Ryan Lindley will start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Lindley relieved John Skelton during last week's 58-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Skelton rattled off four interceptions in that defeat before giving way to Lindley. The rookie has thrown five picks of his own in two starts this season.
Problems at quarterback have poisoned the 4-9 Cardinals. The only passer to show much promise this season was Kevin Kolb, but he was shipped away to injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season just weeks before the Cardinals as a whole mercifully pull the plug on 2012.