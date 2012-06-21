Ryan Leaf headed to Texas after pleading guilty to drug charges

CANYON, Texas -- Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf could return to West Texas as early as next week to face a judge who could revoke his probation on drug-related charges.
Leaf pleaded guilty in Montana after his arrest for breaking into a house and illegally possessing painkillers. A Montana judge on Tuesday gave Leaf at least nine months in a drug treatment center.
Leaf received 10 years of probation in Texas in 2010 after pleading guilty to felony drug charges stemming from a burglary while he was a coach at West Texas A&M.
Randall County District Attorney James Farren said Thursday that Leaf has waived extradition and could be picked up within a few days. Farren has indicated he will seek jail time for Leaf.
Leaf's attorney did not return a phone message.
