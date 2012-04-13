Ryan Leaf, former Chargers QB, charged with four felonies

HELENA, Mont. -- A Montana prosecutor has formally charged former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf with four felonies in connection with allegations that he broke into homes to steal prescription painkillers.
Cascade County Attorney John Parker charged Leaf on Thursday with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal possession of a dangerous drug.
Leaf is accused of entering an acquaintance's home to steal oxycodone on March 29. He was arrested the next day and released after posting bail.
Authorities say he broke into another home and stole hydrocodone two days later.
If convicted, Leaf faces a possible prison sentence of up to 50 years on all four charges.
An arraignment has not yet been scheduled. A message left with Leaf's attorney in Great Falls was not returned Friday afternoon. Leaf is currently jailed without bond on a 30-day hold on charges that he violated his Texas probation with his Montana arrest.
The No.2 overall draft pick in 1998 played three NFL seasons, two with the San Diego Charges and a final one with the Dallas Cowboys.
