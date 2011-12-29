Ryan: Jets will never be as pass-happy as they were vs. Giants

Mark Sanchez dropped back to pass 67 times against the Giants on Saturday, an astounding number that might as well have applied the toe tag to Rex Ryan's "Ground and Pound" credo.
In a game with everything on the line, the Jets went away from their strength ... and it cost them dearly in a 29-14 loss. Sanchez finished with 59 passes, five sacks and three scrambles, his 67 dropbacks the most in an NFL game since Brian Griese equaled that figure with the Bucs in an overtime game in 2008.
"I don't see us throwing the ball 60 times ever again," Ryan said Wednesday, according to ESPN.com. "I don't think any of us could believe we threw it that many times. I know I can't."
"In hindsight, yeah, let's just run it three times," Ryan said. "That's easy to do now."
ESPN reported that Ryan "looked away" and gave "a nervous laugh" when asked directly about Schottenheimer's job security.
"The criticism should be on me," he said.
An interesting figure in all this is Bill Callahan, the Jets' offensive line coach, whose contract is up at the end of the season. ESPN reported that Callahan -- a logical successor at coordinator if Schottenheimer is axed -- has turned down multiple extension offers from the Jets. With other opportunities likely available for Callahan in the offseason, it's possible that the former Raiders coach is keeping his options open.