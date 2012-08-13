Ryan Grigson knows Colts have long way to go

The Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano era of the Indianapolis Colts franchise got off to a good start on Sunday. The Colts blew out the St. Louis Rams 38-3 in the preseason opener as No. 1 overall draft pick, Andrew Luck, earned rave reviews after leading the offense to three touchdowns on his four possessions.
This organization is still in the early stages of an extensive rebuild, though, and Grigson shared his thoughts with the "NFL AM" crew about the kind of identity he wants the Colts to take on under his leadership.
"Well, one that plays hard snap-to-whistle," Grigson said Monday. "That's been preached since Day 1. We want a team that everyone can be proud of in this city. One that keeps it clean off the field, does a good job off the field, as well as on the field.
"We knew from the get-go that we have a lot of work to do, but at the same time, there's things you can control and that's how hard you play, how hard you study. So that's what we wanted to focus on, the little things as you build. So we're happy with where we're at right now, but we know we have a long way to go."