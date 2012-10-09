Ryan Grigson: Colts veterans leading youth movement

The Colts have been amazingly fortunate to have that kind of support from those vets. Wayne, Mathis and Freeney were part of the most successful run in Colts' history. They easily could have checked out when the organization moved on from Peyton Manning and that era. Credit coach Chuck Pagano for convincing them to buy in. Wayne could have signed elsewhere as a free agent. Mathis and Freeney were asked to play outside linebacker in the 3-4 scheme after the duo racked up a combined 186 sacks as 4-3 defensive linemen.