Ryan Grant, Green Bay Packers get back together

The Green Bay Packers didn't exactly want to re-sign running back Ryan Grant this season. Now they have to.
Jason Wilde of ESPNMilwaukee.com reports that Grant is headed back to the team, with Grant as the source for the report. (Pretty reliable.) The news follows Tuesday's report that James Starks could be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
The Packers avoided signing Grant during the offseason. They finally picked up Cedric Benson to add a veteran presence when Starks hurt his toe in training camp, and they now need Grant to help out with Benson and Starks apparently done for the season.
Alex Green and John Kuhn also figure to get carries as the Packers try to cobble together a running game. Green has failed to step up as a reliable rotation back. Kuhn is a useful puzzle piece as a short-yardage back, but the Packers don't want to count on him too much.
Grant missed nearly all of Green Bay's Super Bowl championship season while on injured reserve, with Starks putting together a nice playoff run. It would be poetic justice for Grant's career if he winds up helping the Packers make another push for a title as an injury replacement this year.