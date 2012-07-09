Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract looms big for Buffalo Bills

Contract issue looming in 2013: Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Bills signed Fitzpatrick to a six-year, $59 million extension last October. By the end of the 2012 season, $21 million of that will have been paid out. If Fitzpatrick has another season in which his interception total nearly matches his touchdown total, and his passer rating is once again in the 80.0 range, the Bills will have to make a decision on his contract -- which includes a $3 million roster bonus (partially guaranteed, for injury only) that comes due on the second day of the 2013 league year and has cap numbers that will swell from $6 million this season to $10.4 million or higher from 2013 through 2015.