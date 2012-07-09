Around the League

Presented By

Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract looms big for Buffalo Bills

Published: Jul 09, 2012 at 06:25 AM

"Around the League" is taking a look at each team's salary-cap situation heading into training camp. Next up: The Buffalo Bills.

Adjusted cap number: $134.519 million

Cap room remaining: $7.382 million

Best bargain: Jairus Byrd. The No. 42 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Byrd made an instant impact in the Bills secondary, and the NFL, when he tied for a league leading nine interceptions and made the Pro Bowl. An impressive total considering he only started 11 games and finished the season on injured reserve. In the two seasons since, Byrd has just four interceptions, two he returned for touchdowns, with two sacks and six forced fumbles. Byrd showed last season that he could stay on the field, playing in a career-high 98.65 percent of the team's defensive snaps. (His previous high was in 2010 with just over 80 percent of the snaps)

In the old collective bargaining agreement, second-round picks did not receive base salary escalators for the fourth and final season of their rookie contracts. So Byrd is slated to play out this season for the league minimum base salary of $615,000 along with a $25,000 workout bonus.

Potential cap casualty: 10 Bills have cap numbers in excess of $4 million. Due to the team's conversion back to a 4-3 defense, seven of those players are defensive linemen, including projected backups Shawne Merriman ($5.75M), Dwan Edwards ($4.475M) and Spencer Johnson ($4M). Merriman's $4 million base salary is partially guaranteed ($3 million, for skill and cap, which could keep him safe), but Edwards and Johnson could find themselves on the free agent market before the start of the season if some of the younger defensive linemen step up in the preseason.

Contract issue looming in 2013: Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Bills signed Fitzpatrick to a six-year, $59 million extension last October. By the end of the 2012 season, $21 million of that will have been paid out. If Fitzpatrick has another season in which his interception total nearly matches his touchdown total, and his passer rating is once again in the 80.0 range, the Bills will have to make a decision on his contract -- which includes a $3 million roster bonus (partially guaranteed, for injury only) that comes due on the second day of the 2013 league year and has cap numbers that will swell from $6 million this season to $10.4 million or higher from 2013 through 2015.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW