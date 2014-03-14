Ryan Fitzpatrick released by Tennessee Titans

Free-Agent Tracker
After the Titans went out and signed Whitehurst to a two-year contract worth up to $8 million, the team informed fellow quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick of his release on Friday, according to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean. The team later confirmed the news.
Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt would rather work with Whitehurst after their season together in San Diego than continue to develop "The Amish Rifle," who stepped in to start nine games in place of the injured Jake Locker last season.
Whitehurst, however, has thrown just three touchdown passes in four NFL starts and boasts an ugly 54.2 completion percentage since entering the league in 2006. Fitzpatrick has started 77 games since 2005 and, while an uninspiring passer, offers more than Whitehurst -- although Whisenhunt obviously disagrees.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, the coach called Locker "our guy going forward," but we wouldn't be surprised to see the Titans draft a passer to groom and compete for future snaps in Rocky Top.