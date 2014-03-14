 Skip to main content
Ryan Fitzpatrick released by Tennessee Titans

Published: Mar 14, 2014 at 08:29 AM
Marc Sessler

Charlie Whitehurst's mailbox won't see any Christmas cards from the Fitzpatrick clan this December.

After the Titans went out and signed Whitehurst to a two-year contract worth up to $8 million, the team informed fellow quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick of his release on Friday, according to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean. The team later confirmed the news.

We figured as much, especially with Fitzpatrick due a $500,000 roster bonus Saturday.

Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt would rather work with Whitehurst after their season together in San Diego than continue to develop "The Amish Rifle," who stepped in to start nine games in place of the injured Jake Locker last season.

Whitehurst, however, has thrown just three touchdown passes in four NFL starts and boasts an ugly 54.2 completion percentage since entering the league in 2006. Fitzpatrick has started 77 games since 2005 and, while an uninspiring passer, offers more than Whitehurst -- although Whisenhunt obviously disagrees.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the coach called Locker "our guy going forward," but we wouldn't be surprised to see the Titans draft a passer to groom and compete for future snaps in Rocky Top.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" recaps the wild start of free agency.

