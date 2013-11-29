Ryan Fitzpatrick: Kendall Wright needs 'freedom'

"(Wright's) hard to cover because he's kind of freewheeling out there a little bit," Fitzpatrick said, per The Tennessean. "That can screw you up a little bit as a quarterback, but kind of the feel I have for him -- and maybe some of it is my background with (former Bills teammate) Stevie Johnson -- is that Kendall is the type of receiver you need to give some freedom. That's when he's at his best, and that's what he's been at his best doing this year."