Ryan Fitzpatrick: Kendall Wright needs 'freedom'

Kendall Wright put up his first 100-yard game last week. The second-year wide receiver is having a fantastic season for the Tennessee Titans, and he's developing a rapport with replacement quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The quarterback called Wright's style "street-ballish," and equated him to Buffalo Bills receiver Stevie Johnson, citing both players' backgrounds as basketball players.
"(Wright's) hard to cover because he's kind of freewheeling out there a little bit," Fitzpatrick said, per The Tennessean. "That can screw you up a little bit as a quarterback, but kind of the feel I have for him -- and maybe some of it is my background with (former Bills teammate) Stevie Johnson -- is that Kendall is the type of receiver you need to give some freedom. That's when he's at his best, and that's what he's been at his best doing this year."
Wright joined NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Friday and said his style meshes well with Fitzpatrick's ability to extend plays.
"He doesn't look fast, he doesn't have it on paper that he's really fast, but he has the ability in the pocket," Wright said. "He has the feel in the pocket and he can extend a lot of plays."
The Titans will need the Fitzpatrick-Wright combination to fire on all cylinders Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee entered Week 13 in the lead for the final AFC Wildcard spot.
"We had a lot of games this year where we were winning in the fourth quarter we just couldn't finish," Wright said. "Sunday we just want to put it all together (and) finish the game."