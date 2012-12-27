Around the League

Presented By

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Buffalo Bills affected by uncertainty

Published: Dec 27, 2012 at 02:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for Sunday's season finale against the New York Jets below a cloud of uncertainty.

Rapoport: Week 17 game rankings

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

What's the best game on the Week 17 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. More ...

Coach Chan Gailey's future is hazy at best with the Bills at 5-10, his third consecutive losing season. The organization hasn't given any clear indication of Gailey's fate, but Buffalo players admit their focus has been challenged.

"Yeah, it is (tough to block it out)," Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick told WGR-AM this week. "You try to. You try to make sure that your main focus, certainly on game day, but throughout the week is on preparing and getting ready. But it's hard, just with all the uncertainty in the air right now with what's to come. I think it's very hard at this point to block out and for it not to be on the forefront of your mind. You've just gotta make sure it doesn't affect -- and I've got to make sure that it doesn't affect the way that I play."

Said veteran safety George Wilson: "I don't think that anybody in this building should be completely comfortable with where we are and where our team has been."

C.J. Spiller

   

The Bills have been an uneven production. The offense -- Gailey's specialty -- has shown measured progress. Fitzpatrick leads an attack that rips through defenses for yardage and points on a good day. On a bad day, Gailey often finds himself under fire for his beguiling, almost stubborn approach to a committee backfield.

The defense has improved slightly over the course of the season, but Buffalo's 22nd-ranked unit never lived up to the offseason hype. It's unclear if this staff will get another chance.

"The last three (seasons) have been frustrating," Gailey remarked. "I've been fortunate enough to be around situations in the past where we've been able to turn it around in a fairly short period of time, and we haven't been able to do it yet. So yeah it's been disappointing to me personally. It has."

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW