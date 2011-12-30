Ryan expects Jets OC Schottenheimer back unless teams call

There has been a great deal of speculation that Brian Schottenheimer will be the fall guy if the Jets' season of high expectations ends Sunday in Miami.
"Obviously, if he gets a head-coaching job, then see you later, and I'll be happy to see that," Ryan told reporters. "Do I expect him back? It's probably 50/50 on that.
"Because there's an opportunity for Brian to get a head-coaching job this year," Ryan continued. "I thought it the first two years, but it wasn't to be. But he's certainly will be a qualified applicant to be a head coach, that's for sure."
Ryan's comments came as a surprise, since he had dodged talking about his coordinator's future in previous media sessions this week. Schottenheimer's return had appeared to be a long shot at best -- the Jets have the league's 27th-ranked offense -- but Ryan made it sound like it wasn't just a possibility, but a probability.