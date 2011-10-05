Ryan dons college Hall of Fame blazer in honor of Jets-Pats

"We know he's going to have a bust in Canton and all that in that other minor Hall of Fame," a smiling Ryan said. "Two great athletes, obviously. I think I could've held my own with him on the football field, but I also saw that he was a lacrosse player, and I have no idea what I'm doing in lacrosse. I do like the idea, though, of hitting people with a stick, so I think I might've been all right.