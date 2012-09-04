Ryan Clark among players who will miss Week 1

Teams got an early start on preparations for Week 1 on Monday. Bill Belichick called it a normal "Wednesday" for the team because it was a full, padded practice.
With teams starting early, we got an early read on what players will be available in the season opener. Eight nuggets to know:
- ESPN reported via a source that Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clarkwould not play in Denver because of the health risks of playing at high altitude. Clark has a sickle cell trait. We essentially knew this when they announced the schedule. Clark was held out of Pittsburgh's last two games in Denver, including their playoff game in January, and coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday morning that Clark "obviously" won't play against the Broncos on Sunday.
- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowerstold reporters that he will be a game-time decision Sunday despite missing all of the preseason with a knee injury.
- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (hamstring) and Jacoby Ford (foot) continue to miss practice. Moore seems to have a better chance to play in Week 1, even though he missed the last month.
- The Seattle Times believes Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate will miss this week's game. That would leave more playing time for Braylon Edwards.
- Dallas Cowboys wideouts Miles Austin and Dez Bryant practiced fully all week after missing much of the preseason. They will be ready to roll against the Giants.
- New York Jets nose tackle Sione Pouha (lower back) is shaky for the opener against the Buffalo Bills. Rex Ryan expressed doubts Pouha would play, while Pouha sounded more confident.
- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, the team's first-round draft pick in April, is not expected to be ready for a few weeks because of his knee injury.