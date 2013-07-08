Ryan Clady reportedly draws new offer from Broncos

While the Cincinnati Bengals are dragging their feet on a long-term contract for Michael Johnson, the Denver Broncos are making a serious effort at extending franchise player Ryan Clady's deal ahead of next Monday's deadline.
Resuming contract talks Monday, the Broncosalready have improved on their five-year, $50 million offer that Clady rejected last summer, The Denver Post reported.
Clady said in February that he wasn't aiming for the richest left tackle contract in the NFL, but he does want to be compensated along the lines of Joe Thomas and Jason Peters.
Per The Post, the Broncos' latest proposal would put Clady's annual salary between those of Thomas ($11.5 million) and Peters ($10.1 million) and ahead of the contracts recently signed by Duane Brown ($8.9 million) and Jake Long ($8.5 million).