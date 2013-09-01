Ryan Broyles to open season on Detroit Lions' bench?

Returning from his second ACL surgery in less than three years, Detroit Lions wide receiver Ryan Broylespredicted in June that he would be back to full speed for the start of the season.
While Broyles insists he's "mentally, 100 percent," he conceded that his knee "thinks different from day to day."
"Your body shows up some days and some days it doesn't," Broyles recently told the Lions' official website. "This has been one of the most challenging things of my life, coming off two ACLs. I'm out here trying to compete at a high level."
Originally expected to open the season as the primary slot receiver, Broyles spent the preseason playing with the second- and third-team offenses.
The Detroit Free Press believesNate Burleson will open the season in the slot, with offseason andtraining-camp sensation Patrick Edwards entering opposite Calvin Johnson in three-wide sets.
We wouldn't rush to add Edwards in fantasy football leagues just yet. He's struggled at times with drops and getting off of jams at the line of scrimmage while being outplayed by former Broncos receiver Matt Willis in preseason action.
Until Edwards proves that he's more than just a practice all-star, the Lions have a depth chart full of question marks behind Johnson and Burleson.