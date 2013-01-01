Ryan Broyles to ask Adrian Peterson for rehab advice

Highlights of Adrian Peterson's MVP-worthy 2012 performance should be set on a loop in every medical rehabilitation center in the United States.
Peterson's 2,097-yard season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 16 of 2011 took a historic season and made it legendary.
One former Oklahoma Sooner already plans to pick Peterson's brain on his rehab regimen.
"Definitely need to talk to him and see how he came back from his ACL as well," Lions wide receiver Ryan Broyles said Monday, via the Detroit Free Press. "There's a lot of guys who've been in the same situation, so I just have a stepping-stone ahead of me."
Broyles tore the ACL in his right knee on Dec. 2, one year after he blew out his left ACL while still in college.
The rookie receiver didn't catch his first pass until Week 7 after being inactive the first three weeks recovering from his injury.
"I had surgery two weeks later than I did last year," Broyles said. "Going through the process last time with the injury I had, I understand what to do this time to come back. I'm looking forward to the challenge. I'm always up to it. Definitely shooting for Week 1."
Broyles showed that his sticky hands and solid route running could make him good complement to Calvin Johnson in Detroit. However, Broyles has to stay healthy first.