Rusty Smith joins N.Y. Giants' quarterback brigade

The team announced Monday it has signed Rusty Smith, who spent his first four NFL seasons as a backup with the Tennessee Titans.
The Giants now have five quarterbacks on their roster: Smith joins starter Eli Manning, 2013 reserves Curtis Painter and Ryan Nassib and the recently signedJosh Freeman.
Smith rarely saw game action in his time with the Titans, making one start and three appearances. He completed 23 of 45 passes for 234 yards with four interceptions.
Manning underwent ankle surgery this month and is expected to be held out of organized team activities ahead of training camp. He was spotted at a charity event this weekend without the walking boot he was seen wearing last week.
As noted by Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News, the Giants don't typically take more than four quarterbacks to training camp, and coach Tom Coughlin often carries just two QBs on his final roster.
UPDATE: The Giants later announced that Painter underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last Friday, the QB's recovery is expected to take approximately four weeks.
