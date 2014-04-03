Russell Wilson wants to be best QB ever, 'one day'

"It's payback, Russell Wilson falling way back in the draft, turn nothing into something, still can make that, straw into gold chump I will spin Rumpelstiltskin in a haystack."- Eminem, "The Monster"
Russell Wilson continues to make general managers and coaches regret letting him slip all the way to the third round of the NFL Draft.
"Why can't I be the best quarterback to ever play the game one day?" Wilson said Wednesday after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Texas Rangers game, per ESPN.com. "I'm not right now. I've got a long way to go. But one day, you know?"
Wilson's comments mesh well with Pete Carroll recently saying Russell is "just developing" as an NFL quarterback.
Questions about whether Wilson has "arrived" as a quarterback or is still in the early developmental stages of his career will continue to be debated.
While those arguments unravel, Wilson will continue his diligent studying and improvement with a goal to be the G.O.A.T.
