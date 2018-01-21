Russell Wilson, Von Miller among players in Skills Showdown

Pro Bowl week is nearly upon us, and several notable names have been confirmed for Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida.
On the AFC side, the following players are confirmed to take part in the on-field activities:
On the NFC side, the following players are confirmed to take part:
The competitions include:
-- Power Relay Challenge: Four team members will compete in a timed relay race.
-- Precision Passing: Two players on each team will battle it out, trying to hit moving targets of varying size and distance.
-- Best Hands: Quarterback and wide receiver duos from each team will show off their skills, connecting on as many pass attempts as possible before time runs out.