Russell Wilson tops Peyton Manning in jersey sales

Not only did the Seattle Seahawks topple the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, but Russell Wilson also outranked Peyton Manning on the most recent NFL Players Inc. Top 50 Player Sales list, per the NFL Players Association.
The list ranks total overall sales of player merchandise from March 1, 2013, through February 28, 2014. The NFLPI index is based on sales of all licensed products from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 70 licensees -- products could include posters, stickers, bobbleheads, jerseys etc.
Wilson jumped from No. 18 on the previous list to nab the top spot.
Overall, the Seahawks were the top-ranked team in merchandise sales on NFLShop.com. Marshawn Lynch (fifth) and Richard Sherman (sixth) joined Wilson in the top 10 of jersey sales.
Those stats aren't bad for a third-round quarterback, formerly castoff running back and a sixth-round corner.
Other notables on the NFL's jersey-sales list:
J.J. Watt was the second defensive player. At 18th, he ranked 12 spots below Sherman in jerseys sold.