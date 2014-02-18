Russell Wilson to grace Texas Rangers baseball card

If one of your hobbies is collecting baseball cards, you can expect your mother to throw away the Super Bowl XLVIII winning quarterback's limited edition card when she's cleaning out the attic in 20 years.
This spring, Topps will release a card of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson donning a Rangers uniform after Texas acquired his rights in December's Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 draft.
The Baltimore Orioles selected Wilson out of high school in 2007, only to lose him to an N.C. State football scholarship. Wilson again was drafted three years later by the Colorado Rockies. The banjo-hitting second baseman went on to post a .229 batting average in two seasons of A ball before entering the NFL in 2012.
Wilson's agent has told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that the quarterback has no plans to become the latest two-sport professional athlete.
Don't be surprised to see Wilson in a baseball uniform next month, though. He plans to appear at spring training and is interested in maintaining a relationship with the Rangers.
The publicity from Wilson's connection to the Rangers will more than make up for the $12,000 price tag of a Rule 5 draft pick.
