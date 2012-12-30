Russell Wilson ties Peyton Manning record for rookie TD passes

SEATTLE -- Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has tied Peyton Manning's NFL record for most touchdown passes by a rookie with 26 after a third-quarter score on Sunday against the St. Louis Rams.
After struggling to get Seattle's offense started for most of the game, Wilson found fullback Michael Robinson out of the backfield on a 10-yard TD with 2:09 left in the third quarter to give the Seahawks a 13-10 lead. That capped a run of three straight completions for Wilson to finish the drive.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press