Russell Wilson shines with 3 TDs; Seahawks top Cards

There are a lot of different ways we could break down the Seattle Seahawks' impressive 34-22 victory in Arizona on Thursday night. But let's be honest: This was The Russell Wilson Show.
Some players are made for prime time, and Wilson showed again why he's one of the most entertaining players in the NFL. After a relatively slow start to his season, Wilson is hitting his stride.
The stats (235 yards, three touchdown passes) were nice, but they don't tell the full story. Wilson is an improvisational master; you can't script a play like the 31-yard touchdown pass he threw to Sidney Rice. He showed great touch on a 15-yard score to Zach Miller and unreal arm strength on a third-down completion to Rice on the run. (It seems that Wilson's arm -- like that of Drew Brees -- is getting stronger in his pro career.)
This game was not as close as the score indicated. It was the Seahawks' most complete performance since they beat down the San Francisco 49ers last month. And it's not a result that should be taken lightly. The Cardinals, now 3-4, already had home wins over Detroit and Carolina. They have been competitive nearly every week, and Seattle outclassed them in every way.
The 6-1 Seahawks look every bit like the best team in the NFC. The passing game is improving just in time for wide receiver Percy Harvin to get back on the field. Marshawn Lynch had his usual handful of highlight runs Thursday. The pass rush, which sacked Carson Palmer seven times, is as deep as any in the league.
Seattle's campaign for home-field advantage remains on schedule. It looks like the second-year leap we expected from Wilson is on the way, too.