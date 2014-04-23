Russell Wilson sees 'great things' in Terrelle Pryor

Russell Wilson doesn't have to worry about Terrelle Pryor running away with his job and he's certainly not concerned about the newly acquired signal-caller disrupting the Seattle Seahawks quarterback's room.
Wilson called Pryor a "great competitor" who he looks forward to working with in 2014.
"I think the thing about our quarterback room is that we want to be the hardest-working guys in the room, and the hardest-working guys in the building," Wilson told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday. "That's the way we look at it. I know that Terrelle will bring that to the table. We're looking forward to that.
"I'm looking forward to just being around him and getting out there. I know that our locker room definitely became more athletic with him. He can do a lot of great things."
Pryor will start out as a quarterback and compete for the No. 3 job behind Wilson and Tarvaris Jackson -- though it wouldn't be a shock if at some point Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell conjured a non-QB package for Pryor.
While Pryor brings an athletic dynamic to the Seahawks' roster, Wilson said he doesn't need teammates to push him to become better.
"Well, what motivates me, at the end of the day, it's not anyone else," Wilson said. "I'm a self-motivator. It has to be within myself to be the best that I can be. I think to be a great leader or a great player, you have to be a self-motivator.
"You look at other athletes, that's why I go watch other sports, I love seeing great players play. You look at guys like LeBron James -- he's a self-motivated individual."
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys talk Geno Smith's future in New York and pick the winners and losers of free agency.