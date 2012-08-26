Russell Wilson named starting QB by Seattle Seahawks

Carroll named Wilson the starter for Friday night's pivotal preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the rookie seized the opportunity. Wilson played into the third quarter, completing 13-of-19 attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns with 58 yards on two scrambles as the Seahawks scored on their first six possessions in a 44-14 rout. Flynn missed most of last week's practices with tendinitis in his elbow and did not play in the game against the Chiefs.