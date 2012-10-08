Russell Wilson, Matt Cassel among quarterbacks on the hot seat

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Adam Rank NFL.com

Two words: Tebow time

Forgive me for sounding like a conspiracy theorist, but I imagine some New York Jets fans -- maybe even some people in the Jets front office -- are quietly rooting for Mark Sanchez to fail so that Tim Tebow can take the reins as the team's starting quarterback.

So far, so good.

I'll admit, I was kind of rooting for Sanchez when he boldly proclaimed he was the starting quarterback of the New York Jets. You kind of like that swagger. Too bad it didn't translate on the field. Sanchez's 69.6 passer rating is miserable, and he has nearly as many interceptions (4) as touchdowns (5).