Russell Wilson impressed John Dorsey during interview

We posted earlier about John Dorsey's dismay with this year's crop of draft-eligible quarterbacks, but the new Kansas City Chiefs general manager left no doubt about who knocked his socks off one year ago.
"The most impressive interview I've ever had in the last 25 years of doing this? Russell Wilson," said Dorsey -- who was with the Green Bay Packers at the time -- in comments reported by Adam Teicher of The Kansas City Star on Saturday. "Wasn't even close. You could feel that guy as a person, how strong he was, how intellectually deep he was, how mentally tough he was, that he had the charisma to lead other players. I always try to look at kids like I'm in the locker room and I'm a teammate. It was easy to see this guy leading a team.
"A quarterback wants to come across in the interview process as confident, as having a vast understanding and knowledge of defenses, as being capable of leading a group of men. That's what you've got to convey to the teams. On film, his physical traits and skills will come out. But you have to over the next few weeks impress on teams the character of his soul, his ability to lead a franchise."
The right decision can transform a team for the ages; the wrong choice can sink the careers of many men.
Front offices will be hard-pressed to find the next Russell Wilson in the 2013 NFL Draft. When asked who that might be, NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock recently acknowledged, "I don't have him. I don't have him. And I mean, trust me, I'm looking for him."