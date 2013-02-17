Russell Wilson impressed John Dorsey during interview

"The most impressive interview I've ever had in the last 25 years of doing this? Russell Wilson," said Dorsey -- who was with the Green Bay Packers at the time -- in comments reported by Adam Teicher of The Kansas City Star on Saturday. "Wasn't even close. You could feel that guy as a person, how strong he was, how intellectually deep he was, how mentally tough he was, that he had the charisma to lead other players. I always try to look at kids like I'm in the locker room and I'm a teammate. It was easy to see this guy leading a team.