Russell Wilson: 'I've moved closer' to starting in NFL

The Seattle Seahawks haven't stopped moving at quarterback. After acquiring Matt Flynn in free agency and drafting Russell Wilson, the team reportedly is shopping last year's starter, Tarvaris Jackson.
Whether Jackson stays or goes, Flynn appears to be in the driver's seat, named the starter for the Seahawks' first two games of the preseason, including Saturday night's affair against the Denver Broncos.
Coach Pete Carroll, meanwhile, has shown considerable faith in Wilson, giving the rookie equal snaps in offseason practices and playing him for the entire second half of the preseason opener (with designs to do the same against the Broncos). With Jackson seemingly on the outs, Carroll's master plan at the position has crystalized.
Wilson is very much a part of the mix in Seattle, and believes he's not far away from being a starter in the NFL.
"I definitely believe I've moved closer," Russell told KJR-FM on Wednesday, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "You take one step at a time, one day at a time, one rep at a time and you just improve. ... I know there's going to be ups and downs, it's a process like I said, and always in a process there's ups and downs, but as long as I keep moving forward, that's the key."
Wilson (5-foot-11) is undersized for an NFL passer, but he's won over this coaching staff with many of the qualities that made him popular in college. For now, he's the backup, with Flynn in line to start the season for Seattle. Flynn, however, is a mystery. We don't have a significant body of work to forecast how he'll fare. If he stumbles, Wilson could see the field sooner than later.