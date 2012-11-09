Russell Wilson coveted by one New York Jets executive

Former New York Jets general manager Terry Bradway still oddly holds a senior personnel executive position in the team's front office.
During last year's draft season, Bradway's view on the incoming quarterback class was clear. He wanted Russell Wilson. Bradway talked about Wilson so much that the Wisconsin product was called "Russell Bradway" inside the Jets' building, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine told The Star-Ledger.
The Seattle Seahawks ended up drafting Wilson 75th overall, just two spots before the Jets chose Demario Davis. It's fair to wonder if the Jets would have added Wilson to the Mark Sanchez-Tim Tebow stew if the Seahawks didn't jump on him.
"We knew about him and liked him," Pettine said. "He's proving he's a complete quarterback."
The story reminds us of the 2009 draft. As pointed out by ESPN.com's Mike Sando, the Seahawks were rumored to be interested in Sanchez at the time with the No. 4 overall pick, but they chose Aaron Curry instead. Curry was a bust, and yet most Seahawks fans probably are glad their team took him over Sanchez. The Wilson-Sanchez matchup Sunday just adds another layer to reunion weekend.
Jets fans know that once you take a quarterback that high, you are going to roll with him for a long time.