Russell Wilson added to Pro Bowl roster after Matt Ryan injury

Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Russell Wilson has been added to the NFC roster for the Pro Bowl after Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan withdrew due to an injury.
Wilson will be the sixth Seahawks player in the game, joining offensive linemen Max Unger and Russell Okung, running back Marshawn Lynch, safety Earl Thomas and kick returner Leon Washington.
» Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Andrew Luckwas added to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster to replace injured New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
» Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller, defensive tackle Kyle Williams and free safety Jairus Byrd have been added to the AFC team, replacing Super Bowl-bound Baltimore RavensRay Rice, Haloti Ngata and Ed Reed.
» Denver Broncos guard Zane Beadles and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas have each been picked to the AFC squad, replacing New England Patriots' Wes Welker and Logan Mankins. Thomas and Beadles join teammates Peyton Manning, Von Miller, Elvis Dumervil and Champ Bailey in the game. Left tackle Ryan Clady was chosen to start but will sit out because of a shoulder injury.
» Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito replaces Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda, who will be participating in the Super Bowl. Incognito becomes the third member of the 2012 Miami Dolphins selected to the Pro Bowl, joining defensive end Cameron Wake and long snapper John Denney.
» Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels has been added to the AFC roster, becoming the ninth Texan chosen this season. Left tackle Duane Brown, running back Arian Foster, receiver Andre Johnson, cornerback Johnathan Joseph, center Chris Myers, quarterback Matt Schaub, left guard Wade Smith and defensive end J.J. Watt were also selected. Brown, Foster, Johnson, Joseph and Watt were named starters.
» Atlanta Falcons safeties Thomas DeCoud and William Moore have been added to the NFC roster, replacing San Francisco 49ersDashon Goldson and Donte Whitner.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.