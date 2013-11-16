Russell Okung activated from Seahawks' short-term IR

Percy Harvin isn't the only key player returning to bolster the Seattle Seahawks' lineup versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The Seahawks activated left tackle Russell Okung from injured reserve-designated to return Saturday. He had been sidelined since suffering a partially torn plantar plate in his toe during Seattle's Week 2 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
The injury-depleted offensive line, which has led to more pressures on Russell Wilson than any other quarterback this season, also will welcome back right tackle Breno Giacomini (knee surgery) and center Max Unger (concussion).
Although Harvin is the biggest name of the bunch, the wide receiver trio of Golden Tate, Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse has more than held its own in his absence. Getting the offensive line to gel for the stretch run will have a bigger on-field impact.
If the returning foursome can help Seattle maintain homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, the Seahawks will remain the heavy favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.