Russell Allen released by Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars released outside linebacker Russell Allen and three other players Thursday.
Allen spent the past five seasons with the Jaguars after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. Allen was the team's leading tackler in 2012 and started 29 games over the last two seasons, including 14 last season before he was shut down in December following a concussion. He lost playing time to Geno Hayes as the season progressed and mostly was used as a two-down linebacker.
Allen was set to earn $1.975 million in the final year of a three-year pact he signed with the team in 2012. The move, which came after Allen failed a physical, saves the Jaguars $2.5 million in salary cap space.
The Jaguars also released third-year defensive end D'Aundre Reed, second-year defensive end Will Pericak and first-year wide receiver Jabin Sambrano.
