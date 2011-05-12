Running on empty: Few RBs will grab teams' attention

The running back class looks weaker than the wide receiver class, and I am not into signing any of the over-30 crowd. Cedric Benson is 28 years old, he doesn't have a lot of wear and tear on his body, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two years, and in 2010 caught the most passes of his career (28). He would play the next three seasons and just be 30 at the end of 2013. I think he could deliver 300-325 carries a year at close to 4.0 yards per carry and catch close to 30 passes a season. There's no reason to think he can't score six or seven touchdowns a season as well. A smart veteran who would touch the ball 20 times a game is worth some real money, but not top-10 running back cash. Benson made $2.7 million last year and a slight bump to the $3 million range would be a solid deal, which is in the ball park with the deal Chester Taylor got in Chicago last year.