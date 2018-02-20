'Run Rich Run' to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Published: Feb 20, 2018 at 02:44 AM

With the close of another NFL season, NFL Network and AT&T Audience Network personality Rich Eisen begins his preparation for the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, which features top prospects showcasing their athletic skills for a chance to become a part of the league's next generation of talent.

Since 2004, "The Rich Eisen Show" host has capped off his week at the NFL Scouting Combine by taking his talents from the broadcast booth to the Lucas Oil Stadium field with a 40-yard dash. Clad in a suit, tie and Under Armour cleats, this display of athletic prowess by Eisen has morphed 'Run Rich Run' into an entertaining charitable initiative embraced by NFL fans.

In its 14th year, NFL Network will once again partner with NFL Play 60 to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Since 2012, NFL Play 60 has been the 'Official Champion of Play' at St. Jude, helping to give all kids the chance to play.

"We are thankful for the NFL Play 60 partnership and Rich Eisen for the continued support of our lifesaving work and commitment to raising awareness and funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The NFL Play 60 collaboration puts a spotlight on our Child Life program, and Eisen's broadcasting influence, passionate voice and commitment to the St. Jude kids during the 'Run Rich Run' campaign contributes to the success of our mission of finding cures for children fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

"I'm touched and honored by the chance to do anything on behalf of St. Jude and the terrific partners of Run Rich Run who support it. I want to thank everyone in advance of those who will send in a video and take part to save the lives of children who need the help," Rich Eisen said. "If only any of that could make me run faster."

NFL Network will donate $25,000 to the cause. Fans can show their support, while demonstrating their own athleticism by submitting videos of themselves running the 40-yard dash. Along with their submissions, fans are encouraged to donate money to help support the lifesaving mission and ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

To kick off 'Run Rich Run' fundraising, AT&T Audience Network, Courtyard by Marriott and Under Armour have also pledged $25,000 each to help support play therapy at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. As the Official Champion of Play at St. Jude, NFL Play 60 has pledged to support the needs of its Child Life program, which helps children cope with the stress of their illness through therapeutic play and other activities, promoting development, self-expression and peer interaction among other benefits. Child Life is an integral part of the medical team at St. Jude and is visible in every clinical arena from patient care to program development.

To submit videos running the 40 and to support NFL Play 60's collaboration along with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, fans can visit: NFL.com/RunRichRun.

Fans can also submit 'Run Rich Run' videos via YouTube, Twitter and Instagram using the following hashtags: #RunRichRun #StJude.

The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine will air exclusively on NFL Network March 2-5.

The nationally syndicated radio and TV talk show airs Monday-Friday, Noon-3PM Eastern/ 9AM-Noon Pacific, on 160+ radio stations, DIRECTV's Audience channel 239, and streaming through DIRECTV NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

