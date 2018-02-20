'Run Rich Run' to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

To kick off 'Run Rich Run' fundraising, AT&T Audience Network, Courtyard by Marriott and Under Armour have also pledged $25,000 each to help support play therapy at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. As the Official Champion of Play at St. Jude, NFL Play 60 has pledged to support the needs of its Child Life program, which helps children cope with the stress of their illness through therapeutic play and other activities, promoting development, self-expression and peer interaction among other benefits. Child Life is an integral part of the medical team at St. Jude and is visible in every clinical arena from patient care to program development.