Roy Helu agrees to terms with Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders' offseason wish list was reportedly topped by superstars such as Ndamukong Suh, Darrelle Revis, Julius Thomas and Randall Cobb.
As Day 1 of free agency comes to a close, general manager Reggie McKenzie is taking home linebacker Malcolm Smith and a change-of-pace running back.
The Raiders have agreed to terms with former Washington Redskins running back Roy Helu on a two-year contract worth over $4 million, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source informed of the deal.
Helu was highly effective as a passing-down specialist last season, averaging an impressive 8.5 yards per touch. Our Game Rewind notes also suggest that he overtook Pierre Thomas as the NFL's premier screen-pass back.
If the Raiders swing-and-miss in their pursuit of DeMarco Murray, Helu will form a tandem attack with the bruising Latavius Murray.
If the Raiders do land the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Helu will have a niche role on passing downs.
